Port ban: Clear signal that Malaysia does not recognise Israel - Fahmi

PUTRAJAYA: The government’s decision to ban Israeli-owned ships from entering Malaysia gives a clear signal that the country does not recognise Israel and will not collaborate in any way including in economy, said Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil (pix).

Fahmi, who is the Unity Government spokesperson, said the decision was in line with the government’s policy over the years which emphasised several issues involving Israel.

He said the government’s decision to bar and restrict the Israeli-based shipping company, ZIM, from entering any port in the country with immediate effect, also showed the country’s commitment in championing the plight of the people of Gaza.

He spoke to reporters after attending the ‘Program Spotlight: Apresiasi Sinema Malaysia Tahun 2023’ event here today.

Earlier, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said that ships from an Israeli shipping cargo company as well as those en route to Israel or those hoisting Israel’s flag will be restricted from entering or loading cargo at Malaysian ports with immediate effect.

He said this was in response to Israel’s action that had gone against international laws and ignored humanitarian principles through its continuous atrocities against Palestinians.

Fahmi said the restriction is not expected to affect operations in terms of shipping and port use.

“I don’t have the specific percentage of the companies entering our ports en route to Israel, but I believe the number is not that big,“ he said. -Bernama