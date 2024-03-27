Prisons Dept committed to integrating ODP, OBB into society

BATU PAHAT: The Prisons Department is committed to integrating Parolees (ODP) and individuals released under the Licensed Prisoner Release (OBB) into society through a range of programmes and activities, aimed at eradicating the negative stigma attached to the parole community.

Johor State Prison deputy director, Walace Nawan, stated that to achieve this goal, district parole offices are advised to engage various stakeholders, including government agencies, private sector entities, and non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

He emphasised that this engagement would ensure that individuals under ODP and OBB are not marginalised but instead supported in upholding good behavior and preventing a reccurrence of their past issues.

“In addition to NGOs and government agencies, the community itself plays a role in assisting and guiding the parole community by involving them in local activities,“ he said.

“As an example, today the Batu Pahat District Parole Office organised the cooking and distribution of bubur lambuk, presented donations to the needy, held religious talks, and broke fast together, as part of the Ihsan Ramadan programme,” he told Bernama at the parole office here.

The programme, involving 22 ODP and OBB individuals, was in collaboration with the KhuPrihatin NGO, Restoran Nasi Lemak Dua Layer Batu Pahat, and Nasi Pakistan No.1 Batu Pahat. -Bernama