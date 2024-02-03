Pro-Palestine Mega Rally held peacefully - Police

KUALA LUMPUR: The ‘Himpunan Mega Demi Palestin’ rally in the capital today was held peacefully, says Kuala Lumpur Police Chief Datuk Allaudeen Abdul Majid.

Allaudeen said there were no untoward incidents during the procession which started in front of the Menara Tabung Haji on Jalan Tun Razak and ended at Padang Merbok on Jalan Parlimen.

“The police stationed sufficient personnel to control the situation during the rally and until the participants of the rally dispersed at 6pm, there were no untoward incidents,“ he said when contacted here today.

The gathering which started at 2pm was organised by the Palestinian Solidarity Secretariat (SSP) which invited the public to condemn and denounce the atrocities committed by the Zionist military against the Palestinian people.

An estimated 1,000 people of various backgrounds and ages participated in the rally which moved through several main roads in the capital including Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman, Jalan Ampang and Bulatan Dato Onn.

Participants in the rally were seen expressing slogans including #demipalestin, #fromtherivertotheseaPalestinewillbefree and #ceasefire while chanting ‘free Palestine’ all the way to Padang Merbok.

One of the participants, who wished to be known as Aziz Abdul Rahman, 55, said his participation in the solidarity rally was a form of protest against the Zionist regime’s cruelty against the Palestinian people.

He said this was also the best platform to express objections to the United States’ support for Israel which continues to commit murders, especially of children, women and the elderly.

For Adriana Ahmad, 31, the rally not only demonstrated Malaysia’s unwavering support for Palestine but also represented the voice of Muslims worldwide opposing the oppression of the Palestinian people. - Bernama