PETALING JAYA: Massive forest fires in Pahang have kept firefighters occupied at several locations.

According to the New Straits Times, peat, bush and plantation fires throughout parts of the state, have resulted in haze at housing settlements as a result of the “prolonged dry season”..

Pahang Fire and Rescue Department public relations officer Zulfadil Zakaria said forest fires have been spotted at Sungai Ular, Taman Pandan Damai and Taman Indera Sempurna near Kuantan.

A bush was aflame near the Sultan Ahmad Shah Maritime Academy in Sungai Ular.

However, the fire department reportedly endured a challenging time in, “identifying a proper access road to reach the burning site.”

“The Department of Environment provided assistance by using drones to help us identify the exact affected location so that fire trucks can reach the site,“ he said, adding no casualties have been reported so far.

Meanwhile at Taman Indera Sempurna, thick smoke from peat and bush fires have caused low visibility along Jalan Kuantan-Pekan with ash from the wildfires blown toward the nearby housing areas.

