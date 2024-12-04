Proton Saga driver who mowed down three Pakistanis, pleads guilty to drugs charge

PETALING JAYA: The Proton Saga driver who mowed down and killed three Pakistanis who were on their way to perform Aidilfitri prayers on Wednesday (April 10), pleaded guilty to the charge of drug consumption at the Teluk Intan magistrates’ court, today.

According to Berita Harian, the accused Mohd Azizol Abdul Rasheed, 36, pleaded guilty after the charge was read to him in the presence of magistrate T.Ashvinii.

The accused who works as an restaurant helper was charged with consuming tetrahydro-cannabinol (THC), an offence under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 (amendment 2003) which was read with Section 38b (1) of the same act.

The accused can face a maximum RM5,000 fine or sentenced to a maximum two years jail, if found guilty.

Deputy public prosecutor R. Rishan Kumar prosecuted while Azizol was represented by National Legal Aid Foundation lawyer Faustina Francis.

The court subsequently allowed the accused RM3,000 bail with two sureties as well as to report himself at the nearest police station once every two weeks.

Ashvinii then set June 5 for mention in relation to the delivery of the pathology report.

On Wednesday, six Pakistanis were walking to perform the Aidilfitri prayers when three of them were killed after a car crashed into them at KM16 along Jalan Teluk Intan-Bidor.

In the accident at 8.10am, the victims were walking to a nearby mosque when a Proton Saga car driven by a man believed to be under the influence of drugs crashed into them.

The trio who died include Zahir Nur Muhammad, 31; Shayan Mumtazali, 22 and Adil Noorullah, 33 while Kamran Muhammad Wali, 26; Yasen Afzalsha, 19 and Salem Said Rasol, 23 sustained injuries.

