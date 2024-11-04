IPOH: Three Pakistani men were killed, while three others were injured after they were hit by a car at Kilometre 16, Jalan Teluk Intan-Bidor, Teluk Intan while they were walking to conduct morning prayers at a nearby mosque.

Hilir Perak district police chief ACP Ahmad Adnan Basri said that they were alerted by the public about the 8.10 am incident, which subsequently went viral on Facebook, and rushed to the scene of the accident.

“Investigations at the scene of the accident indicate that a local man, 36, who was driving a Proton Saga, lost control and skidded to the left shoulder of the road and plowed into the six Pakistani men who were walking there,” he said in a statement tonight, adding that the three seriously injured Pakistani men were sent to Teluk Intan Hospital for treatment.

He added that the police arrested the driver, who tested positive for cannabis, and they would be applying for remand tomorrow at the Teluk Intan Magistrate’s Court, while the car has been seized for further inspections.

“Investigations are still ongoing to identify the real cause of the crash under Section 44(1)(a) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for driving under the influence of drugs and causing death,” he said and urged those with with information to come forward to facilitate investigations into the case.

