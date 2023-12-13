Proton unveils initiative to improve service centres performance

KUALA LUMPUR: Proton Holdings Bhd has unveiled the Proton operational excellence (POE) initiative to improve the performance of its service centres nationwide and nurture trust in its commitment to excellence.

The national carmaker said the initiative will kick start with 13 pilot outlets and expand to its 3S (sales, service, and spare parts) and 4S (sales, service, spare parts as well as body and paint services) facilities outlets nationwide.

“This phased approach emphasises Proton’s commitment to a systematic implementation, ensuring operational excellence at every customer touchpoint,“ it said in a statement today.

According to Proton, the POE’s focus areas include adherence to high-quality service processes, technician competencies, future dealer management system integration and building trust in the brand.

The strategies include securing preferred appointment dates and aligning service processes with customer needs, as well as prioritising technician development through comprehensive training programmes for continuous skill elevation.

Proton Edar Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Roslan Abdullah said with a 3S/4S network of 155 outlets, Proton’s increased warehouse capacities have significantly reduced lead time delivery by at least 30 per cent.

“It had enabled us to store more parts, streamline order processing, handle overseas shipments, and maintain larger stocks of critical items for quicker customer repairs,” he said.

Roslan added that Proton has opened two new warehouses in Peninsular Malaysia, along with a new warehouse in Kuching, Sarawak, and will soon open another one in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah to cater to parts demand and supply in Sabah and Sarawak. - Bernama