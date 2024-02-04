Public cautioned on use of fireworks

PETALING JAYA: The Fire and Rescue Department has warned the public to beware of hazards posed by firecrackers and fireworks, especially with Hari Raya Aidilfitri next week.

Its Putrajaya operations head Mohamad Shoki Hamzah said the department recorded a total of 22 cases related to fireworks and firecrackers in 2023 after the ban on such items was lifted.

“Although, only one firecracker-related incident was recorded in Johor as of March 20, we fear there might be more in the run-up to Hari Raya. The most common injuries or incidents related to firecrackers and fireworks involve the hands, often resulting in amputation of fingers and permanent disability.”

Mohamad Shoki said there were also cases of eye injuries and permanent eyesight loss, adding that the face and limbs are often most exposed during use of firecrackers and fireworks. The explosive force generated can result in severe trauma, including burns, lacerations and damage to tissue and nerves.

He said when firecrackers and fireworks are not handled with care and safety precautions are disregarded, individuals become vulnerable to accidents that can cause harm, while advising the public not to use firecrackers that have been stored for extended periods.

“Also, please do not use leftover fireworks from previous festive seasons as they may have become unstable. It is also important to immediately discard faulty (and damaged) fireworks.”

Mohamad Shoki urged the public to refrain from using “bamboo cannons” due to their unpredictable nature. He said homemade versions are typically crafted using improvised materials and often without adherence to safety standards or regulations.

“The unpredictable nature of bamboo (cannons) increase the likelihood of accidents that can result in severe injuries, property damage and even loss of life. The government has permitted the use of firecrackers, so individuals should purchase approved ones and refrain from making their own to ensure a safer and more enjoyable festive season for all.”

He said it is also important to consider weather conditions, especially during the dry season, adding that launching fireworks during dry conditions pose significant dangers, particularly in areas without vegetation or rainfall to moisten the ground, as dried leaves, plants and bushes increase the risk of fire.

“Wind can further add to the risk by spreading sparks to dry vegetation.”

He also said for ground-based fireworks, it is safest to watch them go off from at least 10m away while for aerial fireworks, a distance of around 45m is recommended. He emphasised the importance of adult supervision when children handle sparklers as they burn at temperatures of about 1,000°C.

He said some children have suffered severe burns from accidentally dropping sparklers on their feet or having them come in contact with other parts of their bodies.

“Action can be taken against parents for child neglect if their children are injured as a result of playing with firecrackers.

“Remember that activities involving fireworks and firecrackers must stop at midnight so as not to be a nuisance to neighbours.”

Mohamad Shoki said under the Explosives Act 1957, individuals who unlawfully and maliciously cause an explosion of a nature likely to endanger life or cause serious damage to a property can be subjected to seven years’ jail or a fine of RM10,000, or both.