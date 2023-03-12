PwD registration low in Sarawak due to lack of awareness, rural factor - Nancy Shukri

KUCHING: The registration of persons with disabilities (PwD) in Sarawak is low due to a lack of awareness and the rural conditions, Women, Family, and Community Development Minister (KPWKM) Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said.

She said as a result, parents either do not register their special needs children or delay the registration

“To confirm one is a PwD, they will need to go to hospital for a doctor’s verification. and it may be difficult for them to to take their child for examination,“ she said after attending the National PwD Day celebration at Dataran Merdeka here today.

Nancy emphasised the need to tackle this issue by organising pertinent programmes through the ministry, in collaboration with the Department of Social Welfare (JKM), community leaders, and district offices, aimed at identifying individuals who should be registered.

“Many are unaware of the programmes provided by the ministry. As such, we hope that community-oriented initiatives will enhance public awareness.

“Registration of PwD individuals is crucial so that assistance can be provided to them or their caregivers,“ she said, adding that the ministry will upgrade facilities at the Community-based Rehabilitation Centre (PDK) in Kuching to serve as a shelter and rehabilitation centre for PwDs.

Earlier Nancy said based on data from JKM, as of July this year, a total of 663,650 PwDs have registered nationwide, with 57,043 falling under the visual impairment category.–Bernama