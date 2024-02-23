Queen grants audience to Dr Wan Azizah at Istana Negara

KUALA LUMPUR: Queen of Malaysia Raja Zarith Sofiah today granted an audience to the Prime Minister’s wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail at Istana Negara, here.

In a post of the official Facebook page of His Majesty, the King of Malaysia Sultan Ibrahim, the meeting discussed several matters on the Girl Guides Association Malaysia (PPPM) with the Queen as the royal patron.

Dr Wan Azizah is the president PPPM.

The meeting was also attended by PPPM deputy president Tengku Datuk Shireen Tengku Suleiman and PPPM chief commissioner Datuk Yeoh Soo Keng.

Also uploaded was a picture of the meeting. -Bernama