Queen says to continue being involved in Tunku Laksamana Johor Cancer Foundation

KUALA LUMPUR: Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah (pix), Queen of Malaysia will continue to be involved in the management of the Tunku Laksamana Johor Cancer Foundation (YKTLJ) even though she has already assumed her role as Queen.

“As the mother of the late Tunku Abdul Jalil, it is my responsibility to continue his (Tunku Abdul Jalil) wish to help cancer patients who are unable to afford treatment,“ said Her Majesty, when chairing the YKTLJ board of directors meeting for the year 2023 at Istana Polo, Pasir Pelangi in Johor Bahru today.

The Queen’s statement was uploaded in a post on His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia’s Facebook page today.

According to the post, the report on YKTLJ’s performance and achievements in 2023 was also presented to the Queen in the board meeting.

Among YKTLJ ‘s activities and programmes implemented were the Laksamana Run, Majlis Makan Malam Amal, upgrading the Oncology Day Treatment Centre at the hospital, visits to patients’ homes and wards, and as well as creating volunteer groups at Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM).

YKTLJ, established in 2016, has helped in over 3,718 cases involving more than RM11.3 million including several facilities for the treatment of cancer patients in hospitals throughout Johor.

According to the posting, also present at the meeting were YKTLJ board members Datuk Dr Mohd Khairi Yakub, Colonel (R) Datuk Mohamed Perang Musa and YKTLJ chief executive officer Mohd Ikmal Izam Zaini.

Others present were YKTLJ company secretary Lilian Low and company auditor Huang Shze Jun as well as YKTLJ staff. -Bernama