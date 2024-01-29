Rahmah Cash Aid eases burden of daily expenses for those in need

KUALA LUMPUR: Recipients of Rahmah Cash Aid (STR) described the donations they received through the initiative as being able to ease the burden of daily expenses, to navigate the high cost of living.

Aminah Dahlan, 64, a single mother of three, said that she is grateful for the increase in the STR rate, as she will use it to support her family.

“This aid money can be used for monthly expenses and basic goods...Moreover, as the Ramadan month is near, we can use STR money to prepare to buy goods for the fasting month and Raya celebration.

“The government should continue initiatives like this to help the poor because this kind of assistance helps us, single mothers, a lot,” she said, expressing her gratitude for the government’s move to increase the STR rate.

Echoing her agreement, Nur Fatihah Abdul Aziz, 26, a marketing assistant, said that the STR assistance should continue in the future because the initiative is crucial for those who are no longer able to work due to health factors, other than the B40 group who are known to have limited income.

“The amount (of aid) can help for a short period...The cost of living is high now even if you live outside the city. I hope the STR rate can be increased further in the future, or prices of goods can be lowered a little,” she said.

Mohamad Faridzul Hakim Mohd Nizam, 25, a lorry driver, said that the government’s move to introduce the STR initiative should be praised as it helps him meet the needs of his family members.

“I am the family’s breadwinner... So the government’s STR initiative is good, but I think the government should conduct careful screening which groups should be getting it or not, because there are many more who are struggling out there,” he said.

Assistant Research Officer at the Ipoh City Council, Nurul Hamizah Nor Ahmad Kefli, 25, said that the STR assistance she received would be kept as an emergency fund.

“The monthly salary is just enough to cover daily expenses including fuel. This aid eases my burden and I can make savings,” she said.

On Jan 26, the government announced the disbursement for Phase 1 of STR to 8.2 million recipients, which begins today.

The payment will be credited into the recipient’s bank account or channelled in cash through Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN), in stages, to those registered in the STR database for their respective eligibility category. -Bernama