Rahmah sales programme records RM178.6 million in sales - Fuziah

KUANTAN: The Rahmah Sales programme initiated by the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) has recorded RM178.6 million in sales as of Nov 30.

Its Deputy Minister Fuziah Salleh said the programme, conducted at nearly 4,000 locations nationwide, has benefitted 5.6 million visitors.

“The ministry will fully utilise the RM150 million allocation for this programme so that it will continue to benefit all Malaysians,” she told reporters after visiting a wholesale company in Indera Mahkota today.

She said the programme was well-received by the public, citing the Pahang-level Rahmah Sales Carnival today, which attracted 1,000 visitors within its initial two hours.

According to her, some 5,000 people are expected to visit the two-day carnival held at Dataran Sayangi Kuantan here, which offers 60 items with discounts of up to 30 per cent.

Meanwhile, commenting on the supply of turkey ahead of Christmas, Fuziah said the Agriculture and Food Security Ministry has applied for imports from Turkiye, but it has not been materialised.

“We usually import from the United States (US), but in 2021, we suspended turkey imports from there due to the bird flu outbreak.

“In Malaysia, we have turkey farms in Perak, but their production is limited to just over 1,000 birds, which is insufficient to meet consumers’ demands. This supply shortage issue arises due to unavoidable factors,” she said. - Bernama