LANGKAWI: Education ministers from ASEAN member states and Timor-Leste arrived at a hotel here this morning for the highly anticipated ASEAN Education and Higher Education Ministers’ Roundtable 2025 (#EduRoundtables2025).

The delegates were welcomed by Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek and Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir.

The arrival ceremony featured a vibrant cultural performance, with dancers in traditional attire showcasing Malaysia’s rich multicultural heritage, a fitting tribute as the country assumes the ASEAN Chairmanship this year.

Fadhlina officially opened the roundtable with welcoming remarks, setting the stage for discussions aimed at strengthening regional collaboration in education.

The event began yesterday with a forum themed “Accelerating Innovative Strategies: Mitigating Out-of-School Children and Youth (OOSCY) Challenges,” which focused on collective efforts to address the needs of at-risk children and youth who are out of school or at risk of dropping out, including those facing exclusion and marginalisation.

In addition to delegates from ASEAN member states and Timor-Leste, which is participating as an observer, the forum also includes representatives from international organisations such as UNESCO, UNICEF, and the Southeast Asian Ministers of Education Organisation (SEAMEO).

This year marks Malaysia’s fifth time as ASEAN Chair, having previously held the role in 1977, 1997, 2005 and 2015.