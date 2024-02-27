Raja of Perlis ‘ son-in-law dies of kidney complications yesterday

KANGAR: The son-in-law of the Raja of Perlis and Raja Perempuan of Perlis, Datuk Paduka Mohammad Yaacob Datuk Seri Azizul Hassan, 58, died at Tuanku Fauziah Hospital (HTF) here yesterday.

Istana Arau, in a statement, said that the husband of Tengku Puteri Mahkota Perlis Datuk Seri Hajah Sharifah Fazira Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Jamalullail died at 7.26 am due to kidney complications.

The funeral rites were conducted at the Tuanku Syed Putra Jamalullai Mosque here, and after the Zohor prayer, Perlis Mufti Datuk Dr Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin led the funeral prayer which was also attended by members of the royal family.

In attendance were the Raja of Perlis Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Jamalullail and Raja Perempuan of Perlis Tuanku Tengku Fauziah Almarhum Tengku Abdul Rashid, as well as the Raja Muda of Perlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail and Raja Puan Muda of Perlis Tuanku Dr Hajah Lailatul Shahreen Akashah Khalil and their children, Sharifah Khatreena Nuraniah, Sharifah Farah Adriana and Syed Sirajuddin Areeb Putra Jamalullail.

The remains of Mohammad Yaacob were buried at the Arau Royal Mausoleum. - Bernama