Ramanan: 15,809 registered cooperatives with 7.31m members as of Dec 31

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 15,809 cooperatives with 7.31 million members have been registered with the Malaysia Cooperative Societies Commission (SKM) as of Dec 31, said Datuk R. Ramanan (pix).

The Deputy Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives said Selangor and Kuala Lumpur were the states with the most cooperatives.

“In the Klang Valley, we have 3,286 registered cooperatives, with Selangor accounting for 2,114. These cooperatives are the ‘backbone of the country’, holding assets totalling RM159.61 billion,” he said after visiting the SKM headquarters here today.

The visit was Ramanan’s first since being appointed as the deputy minister.

He said SKM was targeting the establishment of 650 cooperatives this year after 1,001 new cooperatives were set up last year, while it was aiming to rehabilitate 32 cooperatives this year after reviving 92 last year, well beyond the target of 35.

He also said SKM was targeting 427 cancellations of registered cooperatives this year.

“Last year, SKM’s target was to cancel 440 but we rooted out 500 cooperatives. It’s not SKM’s intention to pursue cancellations, but I was told that (information about) the secretaries-general, chairmen and change of address were untraceable,” he said.

Meanwhile, SKM chief executive officer Rusli Jaafar said it was processing disaster aid applications for 36 cooperatives affected by floods, with a maximum of RM30,000 each.

He said seven applications were from Kelantan, 10 from Pahang, 14 from Terengganu and five from Johor.

“The requested amount is RM600,000, but we have an allocation of RM2 million to repair their damaged premises, crops and so on,” he said. -Bernama