Ramanan confident that all MPs will be ready and committed to debate Royal Address

KUALA LUMPUR: Entrepreneurs Development and Cooperatives Deputy Minister Datuk Ramanan Ramakrishnan (pix) believes all Members of Parliament will be fully prepared and participate in the debate on the Royal Address by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong which starts tomorrow.

Ramanan said this after the Royal Address at the opening of the First Meeting of the Third Session of the 15th Parliament in the Parliament building today.

“In the Royal Address Members of Parliament who will be attending the Parliament session tomorrow to are urged to make optimal use of the debate session to give their inputs and cooperation when carrying out their duties to help the people and develop the nation.

“His Majesty the King of Malaysia also urged Members of Parliament to engage in a cordial debate by following the procedures and abide by the rules of the Dewan Rakyat,” he said in a Facebook posting tonight.

Earlier, during the opening ceremony of the First Meeting of the Third Session of the 15th Parliament Sultan Ibrahim gave reminders, advise and views in various topics, among them the character and behaviour of of Members of the Senate and Members of the House of Representatives, the country’s debt and political stability. -Bernama