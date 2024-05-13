Shangri-La KL wins Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award 2024

SHANGRI-LA Kuala Lumpur has been recognised in Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Awards for 2024.

The award honours businesses that consistently earn great reviews, placing them among the top 10% of listings around the world on Tripadvisor.

As the world’s largest travel guidance platform, Tripadvisor has authority with travellers and diners. This award is based on genuine feedback from anyone in the community who has visited and left an authentic, first-hand review on Tripadvisor over 12 months, making it a valuable and trustworthy designation of great places to visit.

Shangri-La Kuala Lumpur general manager Daniel Kaeflein said it is humbling and gratifying to be selected as a favourite hotel by its guests, which is why Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Award is so relevant today.

“We strive to be the best-loved hospitality group, pioneering new horizons and setting new benchmarks in the industry, all while delivering Asian hospitality from the heart. This recognition reaffirms Shangri-La Kuala Lumpur’s commitment to excellence and our team’s drive for innovation in hospitality,” he added.

Tripadvisor chief growth officer John Boris said Travelers’ Choice honours businesses that consistently demonstrate a commitment to hospitality excellence.

“This means you (Shangri-La Kuala Lumpur) have made such a memorable impact on your visitors that many of them took the time to go online and leave a great review about their experience. People rely on Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice seal to help them navigate the myriad of things to see, eat and do across the globe. We hope this recognition continues to drive business to you in 2024 and beyond,” said Boris.