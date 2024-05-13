Sarawak looking into producing sago starch rice

KUCHING: Sarawak is embarking on research to make sago starch as an alternative staple food to rice, the State Education, Innovation and Talent Development Minister Datuk Seri Roland Sagah Wee Inn said.

However, he said it would not be too soon for the research to be able to produce definite results that could determine the feasibility for it to be commercialised.

“Not yet (in the commercial stage). It is still in the lab stage but it is a breakthrough where they found out that one of the products that can be produced from this sago starch is to turn it into rice,” he told a press conference at the Sarawak Legislative Assembly today.

Earlier when winding up for his ministry at the assembly, he said the research is being conducted by a state-owned company, CRAUN Research Sdn Bhd, to diversify sago products and to provide an opportunity to address food security.

“Rice, our staple food, can now be formulated with starch from sago. If you do not have a discerning taste, you will not be able to differentiate between ordinary rice and sago starch rice” he said.