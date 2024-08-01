RAFFLESIA, featured on Malaysia’s RM10 banknote, is a unique and elusive flower, known as the world’s largest.
Blooming for a mere five to six days, the timing remains uncertain, with different theories on its occurrence. Given its endangered status, witnessing a bloom is a rare event.
In Sarawak’s Gunung Gading National Park, a Rafflesia bud bloomed on Jan 5, offering a treat to visitors.
The optimal viewing period is during the first three days, with petals darkening in subsequent days.
The bloom is accessible until January 9, requiring self-registration and mandatory guided tours.
Entrance fees range from RM10 to RM20, with guide charges per group (up to 10 pax) ranging from RM50-100.
For additional details, contact the park office at +6082-735 144