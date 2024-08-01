RAFFLESIA, featured on Malaysia’s RM10 banknote, is a unique and elusive flower, known as the world’s largest.

Blooming for a mere five to six days, the timing remains uncertain, with different theories on its occurrence. Given its endangered status, witnessing a bloom is a rare event.

In Sarawak’s Gunung Gading National Park, a Rafflesia bud bloomed on Jan 5, offering a treat to visitors.

The optimal viewing period is during the first three days, with petals darkening in subsequent days.

The bloom is accessible until January 9, requiring self-registration and mandatory guided tours.

Entrance fees range from RM10 to RM20, with guide charges per group (up to 10 pax) ranging from RM50-100.

For additional details, contact the park office at +6082-735 144