Resolving Labuan’s basic infrastructure issues a Unity Govt priority - Dr Zaliha

KUALA LUMPUR: The Unity Government will focus on resolving basic infrastructure issues in Labuan to develop the federal territory.

Minister in Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof’s visit to Labuan today clearly showed the government’s commitment in such efforts.

“With monitoring from the Energy Transition and Public Utilities Ministry as well as efforts between Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) and several Sabah government agencies, we hope that the pipe upgrade project and new power plant construction can be carried out well.

“Development and improvements to basic infrastructure throughout Labuan will stimuate local economic activities and attract outside investment,” she said in a statement yesterday (Jan 21).

Fadillah was reported to have said earlier that different approaches and methods need to be used to realise the suggested construction of a bridge connecting Labuan with the Sabah mainland.

There is a need for a comprehensive study to assess the bridge and its potential impact on Labuan’s economy, he added. - Bernama