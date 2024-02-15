Respect decision of Federal Court, positon of Federal Constitution - Selangor Sultan

KUALA LUMPUR: Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah today said that all parties should respect the decision of the Federal Court and the position of the Federal Constitution as the supreme law of the country.

The Sultan said, in regard to the issues concerning the Kelantan Syariah Criminal Code Enactment, the most important thing to do is to look into possible methods of expanding the competencies of the State Legislative Assembly to enact Syariah criminal laws within the framework set by the Federal Constitution.

“This includes looking into the need to propose amendments to certain provisions in the Federal Constitution and/or any other related federal laws.

“This is to ensure that the power of the State Legislative Assembly to enact Syariah criminal laws is enshrined in the Federal Constitution without any ambiguity,” said His Majesty when presiding over the 71st meeting of the National Council of Islamic Religious Affairs (MKI) in Putrajaya today.

On Feb 9, the Federal Court in an 8-1 majority decision allowed an application by two Muslim women to nullify 16 provisions under the Kelantan Syariah Criminal Code Enactment 2019.

-- More to come - Bernama