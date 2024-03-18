Restaurant workers in India steal Malaysian family’s bag with passports and cash

NEW DELHI: Two restaurant workers in southern India stole a visiting Malaysian family’s bag containing their passports and cash.

The Malaysian couple and their daughter were travelling from Trichy city in Tamil Nadu state to Puducherry by car on Sunday when they had stopped to have lunch in the Samayapuram area, according to a report on the Times of India newspaper’s website.

They forgot the bag containing three passports, a gold bracelet, some cash and identity cards at the restaurant.

Police later found with the help of CCTV footage that it was stolen by a husband-wife duo working as cleaning staff.

The Malaysian Consulate General in Chennai has contacted the Samayapuram police station to provide assistance to the Malaysians about the loss of travel documents. -Bernama