France court jails migrant smugglers over 2022 Channel deaths

LILLE: A French court Monday sentenced seven Afghans and two Iraqi Kurds to seven to eight years in jail over the deadly capsizing of a boat carrying migrants from France to England in 2022.

The small boat had departed France early on December 14, 2022, carrying people from Afghanistan, Albania, India and Senegal.

Four people died and four went missing after the boat capsized a few kilometres from the English coast with only one of the bodies identified -- an Afghan man.

Rescuers saved 39 people from the shipwreck.

A court in the French city of Lille sentenced three men to eight years behind bars. They included an Afghan being tried in absentia and thought to be the mastermind of the smuggling operation.

It handed the rest seven-year sentences over the disaster, including two Afghan brothers accused of financing the operation.

A tenth man who is being held in Belgium is to be tried at a later date.

A British court has already sentenced a Senegalese minor who drove the boat to nine years in jail, French prosecutors said.

According to the investigation, several people heard a loud bang that sounded like the boat had been punctured before the departure.

The smugglers told the passengers not to worry and that the boat was the only one available for the crossing.

But the sea was rough and there were not enough life jackets for all the passengers -- those who died were not wearing any, according to the testimony of survivors.

After one or two hours the boat filled with water and panicked passengers stood up to get the attention of another ship, but the hull of the capsizing boat burst under the weight of the water.

All the passengers fell into the freezing sea.

The 2022 accident was one of the deadliest in the Channel in recent years.

In November 2021, another deadly incident killed 27 people off the French coast, in a case that has not yet gone to court.

At least 17 people have died attempting the perilous Channel crossing from France to Britain this year, after a record 78 lost their lives last year.