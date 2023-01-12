PETALING JAYA: The government has announced the further details of the eMADANI RM100 e-wallet redemption.

The Finance Ministry stated that Malaysians can register to redeem the monetary aid from Monday (Dec 4) at 8am until Feb 20 2024 on four e-wallet platforms.

And accordingly, if you meet the eMADANI qualifications and have gone through the eKYC verification process, you will receive RM100 ‘one-off’ into your chosen e-wallet. This process takes 24 hours to five days from the date of application.

The e-wallet platforms participating in this initiative are MAE, Setel, ShopeePay and Touch ‘n Go eWallet.

The RM100 aid will be handed out by the e-wallet platforms in the form of cashback, discounts, reward points and “coins”.

It is also important to note that the RM100 e-wallet aid must be used by Feb 20 2024 at 11.59pm or your balance will be forfeited.

The RM100 e-wallet aid can be utilised for any physical purchases at 1.8 million retailers through your e-wallet of choice.

However, recipients are not allowed to use it for these purposes:

- Peer-to-peer transfer

- Cash redemption

- Payment of utility bills integrated with the e-wallet application

- Payment of government related fees integrated with the e-wallet application

- Postpaid and prepaid telecommunications bill payments through the e-wallet application

- Purchasing games using the e-wallet application

- Parking and toll payment

- Investment related activities using the e-wallet applications

- E-commerce or online transactions