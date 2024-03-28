RM100,000 boost for 12 Perak Chinese schools

IPOH: Berjaya Corporation Berhad (BCorp) has donated RM100,000 to support 12 Chinese primary schools in Perak to bolster education in the state.

BCorp project manager Shahanim Shahidan presented the mock cheques to the Chinese primary schools on behalf of BCorp founder and adviser Tan Sri Vincent Tan.

The presentation was held at SJK(C) New Kopisan Gopeng and SJK(C) Rimba Panjang, representing five and seven schools respectively in Sungai Siput and Gopeng.

Both events were attended by distinguished guests, including headmasters, teachers, pupils, parents and representatives from parent-teacher associations, who witnessed the significant contribution to education in their region.

Shahanim, who officiated the ceremony at SJK(C) New Kopisan Gopeng, expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to represent BCorp on behalf of Tan.

She reiterated Tan’s firm belief in education as the key to breaking the cycle of poverty, emphasising the importance of BCorp’s commitment to supporting education in Sungai Siput and Gopeng.

“Tan Sri Vincent Tan’s pledge of RM100,000 to support 12 Chinese primary schools in Perak is more than a mere financial contribution. It is an investment in the future of communities and the nation.

“This underscores BCorp’s steadfast belief in education as the bedrock of progress and a catalyst for positive change. By supporting these schools, we aim to lay the groundwork for a generation of leaders, thinkers and innovators who would shape society’s future.

“Furthermore, the principle that every child deserves access to quality education is strongly advocated, so as to build a world where education is not a privilege but a fundamental right for all,” she said.

Directly addressing the pupils in attendance, Shahanim urged them to seize the opportunity before them, emphasising the transformative power of education.

She encouraged them to dedicate themselves to their studies, honour their teachers’ guidance and cherish their parents’ support, recognising education as a priceless gift that opens doors to future achievements.

Shahanim also expressed her heartfelt gratitude to all the teachers and staff of the beneficiary schools for their tireless dedication to education and called for continued collaboration to create a brighter and more educated future.

The ceremony concluded on a note of optimism and hope, as the generous donation from BCorp promises to have a tangible impact on the educational landscape of Gopeng and Sungai Siput, ensuring that pupils have the resources they need to thrive and succeed.

Meanwhile, in her speech, SJK(C) Rimba Panjang headmistress Ching Guek Khim expressed gratitude to BCorp for its generous support for the children from families of the B40 group.

“With this financial aid, we can further our mission of providing a nurturing and inclusive learning environment where all pupils can thrive and succeed.”