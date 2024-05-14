RM104.3 million approved for affordable housing projects in Sarawak

KUCHING: The Sarawak Housing Development Corporation (HDC) has been allocated RM104.3 million this year for the implementation of affordable houses and Rumah Spektra Permata (RSP) projects in the state.

Sarawak Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government, Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian said that ithe allocation was part of the RM262.8 million approved allocation under the 12th Malaysia Plan Mid-Term Review.

He said the implementation of 16 physical projects involving 742 units of affordable houses and RSP in Kuching, Serian, Betong, Sarikei, Mukah, Miri and Limbang and one non-physical projects in the form of grant for the issuance of strata titles for HDC flats.

“To date, 12 projects consisting 655 units are on-going, while the remaining four projects are at the planning stage,” he said when winding up for his ministry at the Sarawak Legislative Assembly here, today.

For housing projects under the State’s Projek Rakyat, Dr Sim said a total of eight projects had been approved with one of them, the upgrading of infrastructure works at RSP Skim Pembesaran Kampung (SPK) in Igan in central Sarawak had been completed.