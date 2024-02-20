RM168 mlnfor road repair, upgrade in Johor

JOHOR BAHRU: Several roads in Johor will be upgraded and repaired, involving an allocation of RM168 million that has been approved by the federal government

Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi, in a post on his official Facebook today, said the allocation included RM120 million to raise the level of the FT003 road (Johor Bahru - Mersing Road), RM39 million to repair roads damaged by the floods and RM9 million for repair of Jalan Felda Ulu Tebrau.

“I am very grateful to the Works Ministry for approving the projects and also thanked the minister, Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi, for receiving me and my delegation (yesterday),” he said in a post on his official Facebook.

Onn Hafiz also stated that the Johor government is confident and believes that its cooperation with the federal government would continue to be strengthened for the benefit of the people.

“I also hope that the Works Ministry can consider other applications in preparation for the implementation of the Johor - Singapore Special Economic Zone (JSSEZ) as well as the Johor Visit Year 2026,“ he said. - Bernama