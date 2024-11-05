RMAF to visit Kuwait in June, to discuss acquiring Hornet fighter jets

IPOH: The Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) will be conducting a technical visit to Kuwait in June to discuss the procurement of the Gulf country’s F/A-18D (Hornet) fighter aircraft.

Air Force chief Gen Tan Sri Mohd Asghar Khan Goriman Khan said during the visit, he will discuss the planned acquisition of the F/A-18D Hornets of Kuwait Air Force which are still in good condition and have a low operating hours compared to the existing RMAF Hornet aircraft .

“RMAF still hopes to have F/A-18D Hornet fighter aircraft despite the latest action by the West Asian country to maintain and upgrade its existing Hornet aircraft due to delay in the delivery of F/A-18E/F (Super Hornet) fighter jets purchased by Kuwait.

“Kuwait has 39 aircraft consisting of two seats and one seat only. So from the visit, RMAF and the Malaysian Government will determine the number of aircraft required,“ he said at a press conference here today.

Earlier, Mohd Asghar Khan attended the 67/23 Series Junior Airman Training Parade at the Air Force Academy (ATU) here.

Earlier, the media reported that the maintenance and upgrade of Kuwait’s Hornet aircraft may mean that the country is not ready to “part” with its Hornet aircraft either to Malaysia or to other parties.

In June last year, it was reported that Kuwait asked the United States to maintain and upgrade its Hornet aircraft worth US$1.8 billion due to delays in the delivery of the F/A-18E/F (Super Hornet) fighters purchased by Kuwait.

It further forces the country to maintain and upgrade its existing Hornet aircraft, thus meaning that Kuwait plans to continue using its Hornet aircraft until the country receives the Super Hornet fighters it has purchased.

Meanwhile at today’s ceremony, a total of 443 trainees consisting of 383 men and 60 women have successfully completed their training.

At the parade ceremony, Amirul Akif Mohd Salleh was selected as the recipient of the Overall Best Airman Award and received the Air Force Commander’s Revolving Trophy, while Nur Safiah Hani Adly was selected as the Best Academic Airman.