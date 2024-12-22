Villa heap pain on slumping Man City as Arsenal sparkle

CRISIS hit Manchester City slumped to an unthinkable ninth defeat in 12 matches at Aston Villa on Saturday as Arsenal dismantled Crystal Palace 5-1 to reignite their Premier League title charge.

Nottingham Forest stormed Brentford's fortress to briefly climb to third in the table and Alexander Isak scored his first hat-trick in the English top flight as Newcastle ran riot at Ipswich.

City boss Pep Guardiola -- in the worst spell of his managerial career -- made multiple changes following last week's painful derby defeat to Manchester United but it was to no avail as his injury-hit side lost 2-1.

Jhon Duran scored his seventh Premier League goal of the season to put Villa ahead in the 16th minute and Morgan Rogers doubled the advantage for the impressive home side in the 65th minute.

Phil Foden scored his first top-flight goal of the season in stoppage time but it proved too little too late for the flailing champions, whose spark has vanished.

City have now lost six Premier League games in the current campaign, twice as many as they suffered during the whole of last season, when they were crowned champions for the fourth time in a row.

Guardiola said he trusted his players to turn things around despite their shocking run of just one win from their past 12 games in all competitions.

“We have to think positive and I have incredible trust in the guys,“ he told the BBC. “Some of them have incredible pride and desire to do it. We have to find a way, step by step, sooner or later to find a way back.”

- Jesus double -

A bullish Mikel Arteta said Arsenal, who have not won the Premier League title since 2004, are now firmly in the title picture after his team's thumping win at Selhurst Park.

Gabriel Jesus, who scored a hat-trick against Palace in the League Cup on Wednesday, scored two more against the same opponents and there were also goals for Kai Havertz, Gabriel Martinelli and substitute Declan Rice.

The third-placed Gunners are just three points behind Liverpool, who are in action at Tottenham on Sunday, but Arne Slot's men have played two games fewer. Chelsea are in second spot.

At one stage earlier this month Liverpool had a yawning nine-point lead at the top of the Premier League.

“We are not even halfway so we’re going to try and set something. For us it’s on,“ Arteta told Sky Sports.

“I’m going to enjoy Christmas with my family because when you win it’s always better,“ added the Spaniard, whose side have finished as Premier League runners-up for the past two seasons.

Forest won their third consecutive Premier League match to keep up their push for European football, condemning Brentford to their first home defeat this season.

Ola Aina slotted home the opener towards the end of the first half and Anthony Elanga made it 2-0 early in the second period.

“It’s about enjoying the moment,“ said Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo. “It’s a very hard competition. Every game is so difficult and the next one is going to be very tough.

“We’re very proud of all the things we’ve been able to achieve, but we’ve achieved nothing yet.”

Newcastle deepened Ipswich's plight and lifted themselves to seventh in the table with a 4-0 win at Portman Road.

Isak volleyed Eddie Howe's team ahead in the first minute and Jacob Murphy doubled Newcastle's lead before Isak side-footed in from close range just before the break.

The Sweden international scored his third nine minutes into the second half, poking the ball home after more fine work from Murphy.

It was a ninth defeat in 17 games for Ipswich since they returned to the Premier League and they remain in the relegation zone, two points from safety.

Mats Wieffer gave Brighton a 51st-minute lead against West Ham at the London Stadium but Mohammed Kudus equalised seven minutes later and the match finished 1-1.

Away from Saturday's action, Premier League basement club Southampton named former Roma and Torino boss Ivan Juric as their new manager, replacing the sacked Russell Martin.