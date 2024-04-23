RMN copter crash: Nation saddened, MAF deeply affected - PM

KUALA LUMPUR: The nation mourns the heart-wrenching tragedy involving the crash of two Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) helicopters in Lumut, Perak this morning, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

In a Facebook post, he said the tragedy had deeply affected the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) family and was a great loss for the country.

He also extended condolences to the families of those who perished and prayed for them to be given strength in facing the tragedy.

“I have been informed that an immediate investigation will be conducted by the Ministry of Defence, especially RMN, to determine the cause of the accident.

“Praying that the souls of all those who perished are showered with mercy and forgiven of all their sins. May God love them and grant them a special place and position by His side,“ said Anwar.

RMN said all 10 personnel on board were killed after a Maritime Operations Helicopter (HOM-AW139) and a Fennec helicopter collided and crashed at 9.32 am at the Lumut base.

It is learnt that the helicopters were making a fly-past when rehearsing for a parade to be held in conjunction with RMN’s 90th anniversary early next month.