Father claims body of murdered teen in Banting for final rites

PETALING JAYA: The grieving father of Yap Xin Yuan, claimed her remains on Friday morning to conduct the final rites.

He arrived alone at the Banting Hospital morgue around 8am, The Star reported.

“I’m here today to bring my daughter home and accompany her on her final journey,” he was quoted as saying.

He went straight to the crematorium to oversee her final rites.

Speaking to the media, he said both him and his wife have three daughters, with the deceased being their eldest.

Overcome with sorrow, he admitted it was hard to come to terms with his daughter’s death, especially after seeing her disfigured remains that morning.

He said he could not even recognise her face when claiming the body.

“Now that my daughter has passed, the family can only helplessly accept this harsh reality,” he said.

Yap was reported missing on December 19 after attending a lion dance practice at a basketball court in Batu 11 Cheras.

Her body was discovered on December 28 in a decomposed state at RTB Sg Changgang, Banting.

A post-mortem confirmed her identity through DNA matching with her mother.

Selangor police chief Comm Datuk Hussein Omar Khan confirmed that the case has been classified as murder.

“It was found at RTB Sg Changgang (in a decomposed state), and physical verification was unable to be conducted. A post-mortem has been conducted at Hospital Banting,” he said.

Hen also stated that three suspects, including the victim’s boyfriend, have been arrested and remanded until Sunday (Jan 5).

“The motive behind the murder is still under investigation,” he stated.