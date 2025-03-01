PETALING JAYA: 889 inmates from Bentong and Penor Prisons were granted early release under the Licensed Release of Prisoners Programme (PBSL), including the Ihsan Madani “A Long-Awaited Return” initiative, last year.

The programme saw 283 inmates from Bentong Prison and 606 from Penor Prison returning home, with 39 female inmates among those released from Bentong, New Straits Times reported.

According to Pahang Prisons Department director Datuk Abu Hasan Hussain, the PBSL programme is held twice a month on average, facilitating the release of four to five inmates each time for various offences.

He mentioned that the Ihsan Madani initiative conducted seven release events last year, timed with significant celebrations such as Aidilfitri, Aidiladha, Deepavali, Chinese New Year, Independence Day, and Gawai Dayak, with each event releasing between seven and 20 individuals.

He stated that the PBSL programme is an annual initiative that allows prisoners demonstrating good behaviour to be released early, enabling them to reunite with their families during festive celebrations.

“Currently, there are approximately 5,500 prisoners serving sentences at Penor Prison and Bentong Prison for various offences.

“Overcrowding at these two prisons in Pahang can be reduced with the PBSL and PBSL Ihsan Madani ‘A Long-Awaited Return’ programmes.

“Every month, many male and female prisoners involved in various offences such as drug addiction, theft, robbery, and failure to pay fines are released,“ he told the English daily.

The programme emphasizes post-release support, with prison authorities collaborating with private companies to provide job opportunities for released inmates.

Companies are prepared to provide employment opportunities whenever a PBSL programme is conducted.

However, he stressed the importance of community and family support in preventing recidivism.

“There are cases where families seemingly do not support former prisoners, going as far as to disown them and not allowing them to return home.

“I hope families can reunite to form a happy family, giving full trust to those involved who still have the opportunity to build a better future.

“If these individuals are left without direction and family guidance, it is not impossible for them to return to unhealthy activities and be subsequently arrested by the authorities,” he said.

He expects more prisoners to be released through the PBSL programme this year from Penor and Bentong Prisons.