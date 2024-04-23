RMN helicopter crash: Selangor sultan expresses deep sadness, appreciates service and deeds of personnel who died

SHAH ALAM: The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah expressed his deep sadness following the heartbreaking tragedy of two Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) helicopters which crashed in Lumut, Perak this morning.

In a post on Selangor Royal Office’s Facebook, Sultan Sharafuddin as RMN Captain-in-Chief also expressed his shock at the incident that killed 10 crews who were also RMN personnel.

“As the Captain-in-Chief, I would like to express my deep sadness and grief following the heartbreaking tragedy that happened in the month of Syawal and during the 90th anniversary of RMN.” said His Highness.

He would also like to convey his condolences to the next of kin and families of RMN members who died and hope that they will persevere in the face of this tragedy.

ALSO READ: RMN copter crash: Nation saddened, MAF deeply affected - PM

Sultan Sharafuddin said he greatly appreciates the service, devotion and sacrifice of RMN members who died while in the line of duty and prays that their souls may be blessed and rest in peace.

The Sultan said the departure of 10 members of RMN was a great loss to the RMN and the country.

Earlier, RMN confirmed that 10 of its members died in an incident at 9.32 this morning involving seven crew of the Maritime Operations Helicopter (HOM-AW139) and three RMN Fennec crew.

It is understood that the incident occurred during a flypass practice for RMN’s 90th anniversary celebration early next month.

Also expressing condolences for the families of RMN members who died in the helicopter crash in Lumut this morning were the Sultan of Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Tengku Ampuan Pahang Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

“My condolences to the next of kin and family members of those who died. May the family members persevere with this loss in this trying time,“ according to a post on the official social media page of the Pahang Royal House Facebook site.