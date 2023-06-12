PETALING JAYA: The e-waste Re:New, Building a Sustainable Tomorrow programme was launched by Rotary Club of Pudu and their collaborators on Oct 9 at SMJK Confucian.

The program spanned for three weeks, commencing on Oct 13 and concluded on Nov 3. It was organised in collaboration with TM Enviro Industries, Knight Frank Malaysia, and secondary schools’ Interact Clubs sponsored by the Rotary Club of Pudu.

This programme’s primary objective was to increase the local communities’ awareness on e-waste (discarded, recycled or refurbished electrical and electronic products), said Terence Lee Meng Chen, president of Rotary Club of Pudu.

“We also would like to donate or replace necessary equipment for the participating schools by using the funds gained from the e-waste recycle program and the sponsors.

“There is a lack of awareness in our local communities on the need and practice of e-waste segregation particularly at households and schools.

“Due to that, schools are set-up to be the collection centre of e-waste products,” Lee said.

According to the Department of Environment (DOE), in Malaysia, e-waste is categorised as scheduled waste under code SW110 in the First Schedule of the Environmental Quality (Scheduled Wastes) Regulations 2005, which is enforced by the DOE according to Environmental Quality Act 1974.

In 2021 alone, DOE said they have collected more than 800 tonnes of e-waste products that consists of television, washing machines, mobile phones and many more.