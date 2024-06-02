S’gor MCPF: RM20,000 reward for info leading to capture of Zayn Rayyan’s murderer

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor Malaysian Crime Prevention Foundation (MCPF) is offering an RM20,000 reward for information that leads to the apprehension of Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matiin’s (pix) murderer.

Deputy Chairman Datuk Seri A Thaiveegan stated that the reward is intended to expedite the delivery of justice in this case.

“This reward will be given through the Selangor Police and has been approved by the MCPF chairman,“ he said at a press conference at the Shah Alam District police headquarters, today.

On Dec 5, the six-year-old autistic boy was reported missing in Damansara Damai here and was found dead near a stream about 200 metres from his home at the Idaman Apartment the next day.

A post-mortem revealed injuries to his neck and body, leading to the conclusion that he had been killed.

Earlier, at the same press conference, Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan stated that despite numerous efforts to track down the boy’s killer, police have not been successful.

“We have yet to discover anything solid pointing towards the perpetrator. This is the difficulty we are experiencing. However, we are still working on tracking down the individual,“ he said.

He was then asked to comment on the 10 traffic cops from the Petaling Jaya District police headquarters (IPD) under investigation after being found in possession of RM3,000 in cash during a roadblock.

He said police have initiated a disciplinary action and they are also being probed under Section 29 (1) of the Minor Offenses Act 1955 (Act 336).

Hussein explained that police personnel on operational duties are only allowed to carry a maximum of RM100 in cash, and are required to declare any larger amount to their supervisor before going on duty. -Bernama