KUALA LUMPUR: The 46th ASEAN Summit, which concluded today, has been hailed as a success after meeting its objectives and drawing praise from foreign delegations, including from Gulf nations and China.

Chief Secretary to the Government (KSN) Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar said the summit, which began on Monday, proceeded smoothly without any incidents and garnered international attention, including for its gala dinner.

“From Monday until this evening, the summit ran smoothly. We received praise from foreign delegates, especially during last night’s gala dinner performance.

“The summit met its objectives - be it the 46th ASEAN Summit, the ASEAN-GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) Summit or the ASEAN-GCC-China Summit,” he told Bernama after visiting the International Media Centre at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre today.

Shamsul Azri said the summits addressed a range of regional and international issues, including those involving Gulf countries and China.

With the success achieved, he expressed confidence that Malaysia will be able to deliver an even better outcome for the next ASEAN Summit, scheduled for October.

“We will conduct a post-mortem to identify any weaknesses or shortcomings, so that improvements can be made to ensure even greater success for the 47th ASEAN Summit,” he said.

He also extended appreciation to the Foreign Ministry and all personnel involved in ensuring the smooth and successful running of the summit.