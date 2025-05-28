RAC, Sunway team up to develop RM2b mixed-use Seremban Sentral

SEREMBAN: Negeri Sembilan’s capital is set to undergo a comprehensive transformation following the signing of agreement between Sunway Group and the Railway Assets Corporation (RAC) to develop 20.8 acres of land into a new integrated, mixed-use development known as Seremban Sentral.

The signing ceremony held recently was witnessed by Transport Minister Loke Siew Fook, who also announced that Sunway had been selected as the lead developer for the project following a competitive Request for Proposal process.

“As a rapidly developing state capital, Seremban needs a modern, sustainable, and well planned urban centre. Seremban Sentral will serve as a catalyst for this development by integrating residential, commercial, public, social and transport elements into one ecosystem,” said Loke.

Seremban Sentral will be developed next to the existing Seremban Railway Station and will be integrated with the new Seremban Railway Station, which is being built under the Klang Valley Double Track 2 (KVDT2) project and is expected to be completed by December 2028.

With an estimated GDV of RM2 billion, the development project will feature residential components; medical, retail and commercial centres; educational facilities; public and community spaces; green and recreational spaces; and pedestrian-friendly walkways connecting directly to the new Seremban Railway Station.

Beyond modern infrastructure, the project embraces a heritage-sensitive approach through the Seremban Yard initiative, which focuses on preserving and repurposing the site’s historic railway warehouses.

These heritage structures will be thoughtfully transformed into a dynamic public space that supports emerging local businesses, food artisans, creative industries, and cultural activities – all while celebrating Seremban’s unique and rich cultural identity.

“This effort not only preserves historical value but also breathes new life into a heritage site as a tourism attraction and creative economy hub,” Loke who is also Member of Parliament for Seremban said.

The first phase of this development will be launched within six months upon the signing of this agreement, where the development of a medical centre and the proposed Seremban Yard will commence. This development will be completed in full within 14 years.

The development of Seremban Sentral is expected to generate a positive impact on the local economy and community.

In addition to a potential increase in property value, this TOD project will spur economic activity and attract new investments and businesses to the surrounding communities.

This project will create up to 1,500 new jobs in the retail, construction, property, healthcare, education and tourism sectors.

Additionally, the Seremban Yard initiative will support the growth of small and medium enterprises by providing inclusive and dynamic community entrepreneurship spaces.

With its pedestrian-friendly design and rail integration, the project is expected to increase public transport usage by 30% by 2030, in line with sustainability goals and efforts to reduce dependency on private vehicles.

Loke said that this development exemplifies strategic public-private partnership in driving sustainable, modern and inclusive growth – in line with the principles of Malaysia Madani.