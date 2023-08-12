Sabah Chief Minister urges Asian supply base to boost participation in O&G

LABUAN: Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor has called upon the Asian Supply Base management to enhance its involvement in the oil and gas sector, emphasising the need to meet Petronas’ target of 30 per cent participation from Sabah companies.

Hajiji, who is on his inaugural working visit to the supply base, said he was concerned about the current level of participation.

“We must ensure we achieve the 30 per cent target and be able to maximise opportunities in the oil and gas industry, especially with the Sipitang Oil and Gas Industrial Park reaching near full capacity on the mainland,” he said at the Asian Supply Base performance and expansion plan briefing here today.

Also attended the briefing were Labuan Corporation chairman Senator Tan Sri Anifah Aman and Sabah State Secretary Datuk Seri Safar Untong.

Hajiji said the Asian Supply Base, a Sabah government-linked company under the Sabah Energy Corporation, must diversify its business within the oil and gas sector.

Key initiatives in Asian Supply Base’s pipeline include the construction of a crew change facility for sign-on and sign-off activities, serving as the customs, immigration and security processing centre for workers entering Sabah waters, and the proposed expansion of the quay wharf estimated to cost RM240 million.

The chief minister’s call to intensify efforts aligns with the broader objective of fostering increased local participation in the thriving oil and gas industry. - Bernama