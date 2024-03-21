Saifuddin Nasution: LPF will not approve films promoting LGBTQ lifestyles

KUALA LUMPUR: The Film Censorship Board (LPF) will not approve the screening of any films that promote LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer) lifestyles, said Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail

He stressed that the executive body responsible for filtering and classifying films will also not approve screenings for films containing elements of communism, Islamophobia or that which contradict Islamic beliefs and teachings.

“In recent years, there has been an increase in films entering the Malaysian market containing elements that contradict the values and norms of our society, such as LGBTQ, communism, Islamophobia, and those conflicting Islamic beliefs.

“In this context, I would like to inform that the Malaysian government has never ratified any international conventions related to LGBTQ, nor does it recognise any LGBTQ lifestyles,“ he told the Dewan Rakyat today.

He explained that with the rapid advancement of digital technology in the film industry, LPF faces various challenges in meeting the expectations of various parties, including film and broadcast industry players, as well as the level of acceptance and maturity of the audience.

Therefore, Saifuddin Nasution assured that LPF will adopt an open approach in providing advisory services to assist all parties in ensuring that produced films can be screened to the public.

“On one hand, LPF is seen as too rigid, even considered a sharp blade that limits the creativity of local filmmakers. On the other hand, LPF needs to balance and uphold the good values that are the foundation of our society.

“In carrying out this balancing act, LPF assures that our flexibility and openness are aimed at encouraging and stimulating the growth of local films while ensuring that governance, regulations and laws are adhered to. We also need to address social issues that are increasingly complex and intricate, which did not exist in the past but are prevalent now,“ he said.

He added that based on LPF statistics, there were 11,430 film screening applications last year, with screening fees totaling RM10.5 million.

During the briefing session, four Members of Parliament also took the opportunity to discuss various issues, including Ahmad Fadhli Shaari (PN-Pasir Mas), who urged the government to restrict inappropriate content on Netflix.

In response to this matter, Saifuddin Nasution pointed out that the Film Censorship Act 2002 (Act 620) does not empower LPF to regulate films and materials on streaming platforms and Over The Top (OTT) services.

However, he said that he is willing to discuss with the Ministry of Communications, which is responsible for the jurisdiction, to consider expanding LPF’s authority. -Bernama