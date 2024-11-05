KKB Polls: Pang’s win proof of strong cooperation, trust of people in Unity Gov’t - Loke

KUALA LUMPUR: Pang Sock Tao’s victory in the Kuala Kubu Bahru (KKB) State Legislative Assembly by-election proves that the cooperation in the Unity Government is solid and has the trust of the people.

DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke said Pang managed to defend the seat for the party with a convincing and comfortable majority.

He said Pang’s victory also proved that the cooperation between the component parties in the Unity Government was strong and shone throughout the campaign period.

“This victory is very convincing because we managed to retain the (voters’) support and there is an increase in the support of various races and communities.

“This is a sweet victory for the Unity Government,” he told reporters after attending the PKR 25th Anniversary Celebration Night at the Sentul Depot here tonight.