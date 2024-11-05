PH victory in KKB by-election ‘triple happiness’ for Unity Government- Fahmi

KUALA LUMPUR: PKR Communications Director Fahmi Fadzil today hailed Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) victory in the Kuala Kubu Baharu (KKB) by-election as a ‘triple happiness’ success for the Unity Government.

He said PH’s triumph in defending the state seat adds another layer of joy to today’s celebrations, which include PKR’s 25th anniversary and the 78th anniversary of UMNO.

“Tonight is significant in that it is also PKR’s 25th and UMNO’s 78th anniversaries, so the Unity Government candidate’s win in KKB has given us ‘triple happiness’,” he said.

The Communications Minister was speaking to newsmen at PKR’s 25th anniversary celebration here tonight.

The four-cornered contest saw PH candidate from DAP, Pang Sock Tao, securing victory with a 3,869-vote majority over Khairul Azhari Saut (Perikatan Nasional), Hafizah Zainuddin (Parti Rakyat Malaysia) and Nyau Ke Xin (Independent).

The seat fell vacant following the death of incumbent Lee Kee Hiong, 58, of DAP on March 21 due to cancer.