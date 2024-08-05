Saifuddin to meet US Treasury top official; explain Malaysia’s stance

KUALA LUMPUR: Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail confirmed that he will meet United States Treasury undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence Brian Nelson tomorrow.

He said he will present Malaysia’s official stance on matters raised at the meeting.

“I will meet Brian Nelson tomorrow morning, firstly to hear whatever he has to say,” he said.

“At the end of listening to their presentation, I will give an official explanation on the matters raised.”

Saifuddin said this when met by reporters after witnessing the memorandum of understanding (MOU) signing ceremony of 14 contracts, worth RM2,156 billion, between the Home Ministry and local companies at the Defence Services Asia (DSA) Exhibition and National Security for Asia (NATSEC) 2024 Exhibition here today.

Previously, international news agency, Reuters reported that the US Treasury Department’s top sanctions official will visit Singapore and Malaysia.

Meanwhile, among the contracts signed involve the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM), with a contract worth RM1.574 billion; Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (RM529 million) and National Registration Department (RM52 million).

On the installation of body cameras for use by PDRM members, Saifuddin said that he had requested that the implementation (of body cameras) be expedited and not be postponed to next year.

“The budget has been available for a long time but the procurement process has changed several times. So, I ask for it to be resolved immediately. According to our timeline, the first shipment (of body cameras) is expected to take place in June,“ he added.