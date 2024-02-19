Sarawak aims to become global aviation hub - Abang Johari

KUCHING: Sarawak aims to become a global aviation hub similar to Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), once its airlines commence operations.

Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said the global aviation hub status would create significant economic opportunities for the state.

“If we use that model (Dubai), we can bring additional economic benefits to our people. That’s why we want to take over and establish our airline to balance airfare prices and other added values,“ he said at the Sheraton Kuching Hotel’s opening tonight.

On Dec 20 last year, Abang Johari said the acquisition of MASwings Sdn Bhd by the Sarawak government is expected to be finalised in the second or third quarter of this year.

He said the Sarawak Ministry of Transport, Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts are currently conducting due diligence on the matter with the federal Ministry of Transport and Khazanah Nasional Berhad. - Bernama