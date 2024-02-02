Schools encouraged to hold simple yet lively graduation ceremonies - Fadhlina

KAJANG: The Ministry of Education (MOE) encourages school graduation ceremonies to be held in a simple yet lively and full of appreciation to celebrate all students.

Minister Fadhlina Sidek, however, said discussions with parents and the Parents and Teachers Association (PTA) at their respective schools are the basis for the graduation ceremony.

“Discussion and consultation with the PTA is very important and must be completed at the school level. If there are objections, it must be taken into consideration,” she told reporters after gracing the Chinese New Year celebration and presentation of Early Schooling Aid 2024 at Sekolah Menengah Jenis Kebangsaan (SMJK) Yu Hua here today.

Fadhlina said this in response to parents’ complaints regarding the organisation of student graduation ceremonies at luxury hotels which are considered burdensome.

Melaka Department of Education was reported on Tuesday to issue a directive on guidelines for organising student graduation ceremonies at the school level as a step to prevent parents from being burdened by such events.

On the proposed revival of the Ujian Pencapaian Sekolah Rendah (UPSR) and Pentaksiran Tingkatan Tiga (PT3) examinations, Fadhlina said the MOE is currently strengthening assessment and focusing on the new 2027 School Curriculum.

“The current direction of the nation is Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), English and digital.

“So, we call on everyone to give their full support to strengthen our ecosystem, especially in these four directions of the nation, so that we can collectively strengthen our education.

“And what’s equally important now is to look at the expansion of preschool education that we are leading at the ministry level,” she said.

On the vacancy for the Director-General of Education post, Fadhlina said the new appointee would be announced soon. - Bernama