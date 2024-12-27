MELAKA:- A total of 13,584,042 tourists have visited Melaka in conjunction with Visit Melaka Year 2024 (VMY2024) as of November, according to the state’s Tourism, Heritage, Arts, and Culture Committee chairman Datuk Abdul Razak Abdul Rahman.

He noted that this marked an increase of 6,115,813 visitors, or 81.89 per cent, compared to the same period last year.

“Of the total, 10,249,895 visitors, or 75.46 per cent, were domestic tourists, while another 3,334,147 or 24.54 per cent, were foreign visitors,” he said.

He further explained that the majority of domestic tourists came from Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Johor, Putrajaya, and Negeri Sembilan. Meanwhile, the largest groups of foreign tourists came from China, Singapore, Indonesia, Taiwan, and Vietnam during the VMY2024 campaign.

Abdul Razak was responding to a question posed by Adly Zahari (PH-Bukit Katil), who asked for the total number of tourist arrivals since the beginning of VMY2024.

Abdul Razak said the estimated tourism receipts for the state government in conjunction with the organisation of VMY2024 amounted to RM12.688 billion.

He added that this figure includes an average tourist expenditure of RM544.66 per person per day.

“This expenditure covers various aspects, including accommodation, transportation, food and beverages, insurance, shopping, entertainment, organised tours, and more,” he explained.