PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia’s Foreign Ministry through the Embassy of Malaysia in Stockholm, is in constant communication with the Norwegian authorities to gather more information regarding a bus accident near Lake Åsvatnet on Dec 26 which reportedly involved passengers from several countries including Malaysia.

The ministry, Wisma Putra, in a statement Friday said initial reports indicate that the passengers included foreign tourists from China, Singapore, India, the Netherlands, Malaysia, South Sudan, France and Ukraine.

“A consular team has been dispatched to provide immediate assistance and support to Malaysian nationals affected by the incident,“ said Wisma Putra.

The ministry said it is deeply concerned about the bus accident which occurred near Lake Åsvatnet, Norway, at about 1.30 pm local time. The accident took place amid severe weather conditions, including heavy snowfall and strong winds, causing the bus to lose control and crash.

Of the 58 passengers on board, three fatalities have been reported, and four individuals have sustained serious injuries and are currently receiving treatment at Stokmarknes Hospital.

According to Wisma Putra, Norwegian authorities have successfully evacuated all remaining passengers, despite adverse weather hampering initial rescue efforts.

More information regarding the incident is expected to be released by the authorities on Dec 27, local time, it added.

“Further updates will be provided as soon as more information becomes available,” Wisma Putra said.

According to the ministry, for consular assistance, the Embassy of Malaysia in Stockholm can be contacted at Karlavägen 37, 114 31 Stockholm 26053 Stockholm, Sweden or reached by phone at +46 8440 8400 (general enquiries) / +46 73 536 9152 (after working hours & weekends) or email address mwstockholm@kln.gov.my.