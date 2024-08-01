Second term exams for religious schools in Johor postponed due to floods

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor state government has announced the postponement of the second term examinations for Johor government religious schools level 1 and 2 that are affected by floods.

Johor Religious Affairs Committee chairman Mohd Fared Mohd Khalid announced the matter in a Facebook post tonight. The examinations, which began on Jan 3, were scheduled to end on Jan 18.

“Due to the floods, some schools are affected or used as relief centres, so the examinations are postponed to a date to be determined by the Johor Islamic Department’s education division headquarters,” he siad.

As of 10 pm, the state disaster management committee announced that the number of evacuees rose to 3,744 people in six districts compared to 3,322 people at 9 pm.

A total of 45 relief centres are opened in six flood-hit districts, with Kota Tinggi having the highest number at 1,871 people from 492 families.–Bernama