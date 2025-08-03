KUALA KANGSAR: The Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah and the Raja Permaisuri Perak, Tuanku Zara Salim, visited the Ramadan Bazaar at Arena Kuala Kangsar here today.

The royal couple arrived at about 5 pm and spent about 30 minutes exploring the stalls at the bazaar, despite the light rain.

Sultan Nazrin and Tuanku Zara also took time to converse with the traders and visitors, including inquiring the traders about their businesses.

Sultan Nazrin also advised the beverage vendors at the bazaar to reduce the sugar content in their drinks.

The royal couple also purchased a few types of delicacies, drinks and cakes.