Security company director pleads not guilty to CBT charge

KUALA LUMPUR: A security company director pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here today, to a charge of misappropriating company funds exceeding RM170,000 two years ago.

U. Yogeshwaran, 45, the director of Asas Kukuh Security Services (M) Sdn Bhd, was accused of committing a criminal breach of trust by misusing the company’s funds totaling RM176,117.55 at Bank Muamalat Malaysia Berhad, Menara Bumiputra here between April 7, 2022, and May 13, 2022.

The charge under Section 409 of the Penal Code is punishable by imprisonment of between two and 20 years, caning, and a fine, upon conviction.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) deputy public prosecutor, Wirna Arifin, proposed a bail of RM50,000 with one surety, with additional conditions that the accused surrender his passport to the court and report to the MACC office once a month until the case is resolved.

The accused’s lawyer Yagoo Subramaniam, appealed for a bail of RM15,000, citing his client’s dependent family, and did not object to the additional conditions proposed by the prosecution.

Judge Azura Alwi set bail at RM30,000 with one surety, requiring the accused to report to the MACC Office in Putrajaya every month, and set April 18 for the next case mention.